Rep. Justin Amash ‘Looking Closely’ at Getting into 2020 Presidential Race as Independent

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) said on Monday that he’s “looking closely” at getting into the presidential race as an independent candidate.
Amash made the remarks after Trump declared that he has “total authority” over governors to re-open the country’s economy.
Some, however, warned Amash that he would end up reelecting Trump.
The Washington Post notes: “The Libertarian Party is planning to nominate a candidate for president on May 25 at its convention in Austin, but no well-known figures have entered the race. Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Chafee, who joined the party last year, abandoned a bid for the nomination this month. Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, the party’s 2016 nominee for vice president, returned to the Republican Party this year to run a protest campaign against Trump. Weld ended his campaign last month. Amash, a vocal critic of Trump, voted for the president’s impeachment last year and has repeatedly declined to rule out a White House run.”