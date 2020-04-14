Rep. Justin Amash ‘Looking Closely’ at Getting into 2020 Presidential Race as Independent

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) said on Monday that he’s “looking closely” at getting into the presidential race as an independent candidate.

Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option. https://t.co/c7P2vOTyOe — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 13, 2020

Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week. April 14, 2020

Amash made the remarks after Trump declared that he has “total authority” over governors to re-open the country’s economy.

Some, however, warned Amash that he would end up reelecting Trump.

Whoever is POTUS in 2021, you’ll have more influence as a congressman reelected as an independent than as a failed presidential candidate. You’ll take principled stands against the next POTUS and show that opposition isn’t wholly partisan. Isn’t that better than being a spoiler? — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) April 14, 2020

The Washington Post notes: “The Libertarian Party is planning to nominate a candidate for president on May 25 at its convention in Austin, but no well-known figures have entered the race. Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Chafee, who joined the party last year, abandoned a bid for the nomination this month. Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, the party’s 2016 nominee for vice president, returned to the Republican Party this year to run a protest campaign against Trump. Weld ended his campaign last month. Amash, a vocal critic of Trump, voted for the president’s impeachment last year and has repeatedly declined to rule out a White House run.”