Chris Cuomo Says COVID Has Made Him Rethink Life Choices, CNN Gig: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Worth My Time’

On his SiriusXM radio show Monday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said that his battle with COVID-19 has allowed him to reflect on his life choices and he no longer thinks his anchor job at the network is worth his time.

Said Cuomo: “I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally. … I don’t like what I do professionally, I’ve decided…I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper partisanship, I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat-tire biker to be able to pull over and get in my face and get in my space and talk bullsh*t to me, I don’t want to hear it,” said Cuomo, referring to an incident last August in which he exploded at a man who called him “Fredo”.

“That matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year… because I’ve saved my money,” he added.

Cuomo added that he doesn’t want to spend time “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous,” the New York Post reported, like “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.”

He added Trump to that list, “who we all know is full of sh*t by design.”

Added Cuomo: “I don’t think its worth it to me because I don’t think I mean enough, I don’t think I matter enough, I don’t think I can really change anything, so then what am I really doing? I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value. I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions… but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”