Sailors Cheer Ousted Navy Commander as He Departs Ship: ‘Captain Crozier! Captain Crozier!’ (WATCH)

Sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt cheered their commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, as he departed the ship after being relieved of duty for sounding the alarm over a coronavirus outbreak.

Stars and Stripes reports: Hundreds were pictured in the gathering in the ship’s hangar deck and many chanted Capt. Brett Crozier’s name in multiple videos posted to social media. In a video posted Friday to the Facebook page of Michael Washington, with the hashtag #MYCO and #WEARETRSTRONG. “That’s how you send out one of the greatest captains you ever had,” someone says in the video, then using an acronym for greatest of all time, adds: “The GOAT, the man for the people.” Crozier was dismissed Thursday due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command and for not using his chain of command to make service leaders aware of his concerns about the virus outbreak that had infected more than 100 sailors on the ship, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said at the Pentagon.

All hands aboard the TR show theor support as Captain Brett Crozier departs the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT!! #TRStrong #IStandWithCaptainCrozier pic.twitter.com/Ul63vVCVy4 April 3, 2020