White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Exits, Never Having Briefed the Press

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is headed back to her job as Melania Trump’s Chief of Staff without ever having given a press briefing.

CNN reports that Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows is shaking thing up: “Meadows is currently considering several candidates for the press secretary job, including Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany. The new chief of staff is also considering hiring Alyssa Farah, the current spokeswoman for the Defense Department, for a communications role, among others, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN.”