Tracy Morgan Defends Trump’s COVID-19 Response, Talks About Sexual Roleplaying in Bonkers TODAY Show Interview: WATCH

TODAY show host Hoda Kotb endured an insane interview with comic and actor Tracy Morgan on Tuesday in which he joked about impregnating his wife, vowed to get his wild animals tested, and defended Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

Said Morgan “Me and my wife been quarantined for three weeks so she’s pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant. Also we’re roleplaying a lot now. She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life. And I mean anything.”

“I’m going to get all my pets tested,” Morgan added. “I’m getting my sharks tested. I’m getting my moray eel tested. I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla. I’m gonna take him down to New York Presbyterian and get him tested. … I’m for real, man. This is real stuff.”

And Morgan defended Trump because he’s having a hard time: “Right now we’re struggling. People want to criticize the president. But imagine being the president of a country and half your country got sick. So it’s difficult for him. We all got to pull together as people. Now. Now is not the time for blame and anger.”