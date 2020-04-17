Viral Video Shows Racist HS Students Following Mock Recipe for N-Word That Includes ‘Eat Watermelon,’ ‘Rob People,’ ‘Go To Jail’: WATCH

A Georgia superintendent is vowing “serious consequences” after two high school students posted a racist video in which they follow a mock recipe for the n-word that includes “eat watermelon,” “rob people,” and “go to jail.”

What we have here is two people from the small city of Carrollton, Ga , and they also attend Carrollton High School now the these two thought it would be funny to make a racist tiktok video and whats funny is they thought they could get away with it. #Carrollton #explorepage pic.twitter.com/I7MZ6l7im3 — NoLifeTv (@NoLifeTv5) April 17, 2020

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports: The video, initially posted to the social media platform TikTok, appears to show two teenagers using the n-word and making disparaging remarks about black people. It’s unclear when the 50-second video was initially posted, but it has been shared so many times that “Carrollton” was trending on Twitter Friday morning. Filmed in a bathroom, the students — one boy and one girl — mimic a cooking show as they pour cups of water into the sink. “First we have ‘black,’” the girl can be heard saying as the boy grabs one cup and pours it in. “Next we have ‘don’t have a dad.’” Both students were quickly identified by their Carrollton High School classmates, and the video triggered a rebuke from the district’s superintendent.