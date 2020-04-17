Trump v. Cuomo, Michael Cohen, Beyonce, Tom Daley, Luke Evans, Joe Exotic, RuPaul, Lauren Jauregui, Queen Latifah, ‘Will & Grace’: HOT LINKS

WAR OF WORDS: Trump Tells Cuomo to ‘Stop Talking’; Cuomo Says Trump Should ‘Get Up and Go to Work’
TOO SOON: Some U.S. states inch toward easing coronavirus curbs after Trump unveils guidelines. In Texas and Florida, Republican governors were expected to outline plans for a gradual reopening, according to media reports, and the city of Jacksonville, Florida, will allow beaches and parks to reopen with some restrictions.
SEE ABOVE: US coronavirus deaths hits record one-day total of 4,591. The spike came on the same day that President Trump unveiled guidancefor a phased reopening of parts of the U.S. economy that largely leaves final decisions to governors across the country.
NEW NORMAL: Facebook Won’t Hold Large Events Through June 2021. That’s Not a Typo.
AND NOT IN WUHAN: Coronavirus outbreak may have started as early as September, scientists say
HOME CONFINEMENT: Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be released from prison early over virus concerns
GHOUL OF THE DAY: Harvard Law Prof Laurence Tribe Under Fire For Apparently Suggesting Mass Coronavirus Infection and Death to Solve Pandemic
BUZZKILL: WHO: Getting boozed up will increase the risk of catching coronavirus
DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG PART I: Luke Evans Reveals His Boyfriend Helped Film His Disney Family Singalong Segment: ‘Team Gaston!’
DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG PART II: Beyoncé made a surprise appearance in ‘Disney Family Singalong,’ delighting fans
GOOD CAUSE: GLAAD to present “Together in Pride: You are Not Alone,” a star-studded livestream event highlighting the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and benefiting CenterLink
TIGER KING: Joe Exotic was chief of police as a teenager because of course he was
‘SHE’S MMM’: Queen Latifah Says Her Celebrity Crush Is Adriana Lima
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Lauren Jauregui Keeps Her Social Distance on ’50ft.’
TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Heidi’s Hydration”
TEASER OF THE DAY II: Will & Grace Finale
FIT FRIDAY: Tom Daley
. . This is a pretty intense cardio and strength HIIT workout! I hope you enjoy it! Save it, Share it, try it and let me know how you like it? . . . The Workout: 1. Squat kicks 2. Froggers 3. Speed skaters 4. Press up rotation 5. Touch down to reach 6. Squat heel raises 7. Curtsy lunge 8. Toe touches 9. Ski jumps 10. Side v sits 11. Side v sits 12. Hammer press ups 13. Glut bridge and pulse 14. High knees to pop jump 15. Side shuffle touch downs 16. Bicycles 17. Kick throughs 18. Press up walk outs 19. Back extensions 20. Burpees . . . #DaleyWorkout #HomeWorkout #HIIT #HIITWORKOUT #HomeHIITWorkout #Workout