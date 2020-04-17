Trump v. Cuomo, Michael Cohen, Beyonce, Tom Daley, Luke Evans, Joe Exotic, RuPaul, Lauren Jauregui, Queen Latifah, ‘Will & Grace’: HOT LINKS

WAR OF WORDS: Trump Tells Cuomo to ‘Stop Talking’; Cuomo Says Trump Should ‘Get Up and Go to Work’

In extended fiery remarks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to attack from Donald Trump: "First of all, If he's sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right?"



Watch his full remarks:

TOO SOON: Some U.S. states inch toward easing coronavirus curbs after Trump unveils guidelines. In Texas and Florida, Republican governors were expected to outline plans for a gradual reopening, according to media reports, and the city of Jacksonville, Florida, will allow beaches and parks to reopen with some restrictions.

SEE ABOVE: US coronavirus deaths hits record one-day total of 4,591. The spike came on the same day that President Trump unveiled guidancefor a phased reopening of parts of the U.S. economy that largely leaves final decisions to governors across the country.

NEW NORMAL: Facebook Won’t Hold Large Events Through June 2021. That’s Not a Typo.

AND NOT IN WUHAN: Coronavirus outbreak may have started as early as September, scientists say

HOME CONFINEMENT: Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be released from prison early over virus concerns

GHOUL OF THE DAY: Harvard Law Prof Laurence Tribe Under Fire For Apparently Suggesting Mass Coronavirus Infection and Death to Solve Pandemic

Laurence Tribe looks like the right age to volunteer.

BUZZKILL: WHO: Getting boozed up will increase the risk of catching coronavirus

DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG PART I: Luke Evans Reveals His Boyfriend Helped Film His Disney Family Singalong Segment: ‘Team Gaston!’

DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG PART II: Beyoncé made a surprise appearance in ‘Disney Family Singalong,’ delighting fans

The Full HQ

The Full HQ

Beyoncé "When You Wish Upon A Star" #DisneyFamilySingalong

GOOD CAUSE: GLAAD to present “Together in Pride: You are Not Alone,” a star-studded livestream event highlighting the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and benefiting CenterLink

TIGER KING: Joe Exotic was chief of police as a teenager because of course he was

‘SHE’S MMM’: Queen Latifah Says Her Celebrity Crush Is Adriana Lima

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Lauren Jauregui Keeps Her Social Distance on ’50ft.’

TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Heidi’s Hydration”

TEASER OF THE DAY II: Will & Grace Finale

FIT FRIDAY: Tom Daley