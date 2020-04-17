Amid Pandemic, One Million Moms Calls for Boycott of Disney Over Gay Dads in ‘DuckTales’: VIDEO

Earlier this month, DuckTales revealed in its third season premiere that one of the show’s major characters, Violet, has two gay dads.

Now, anti-LGBT hate group One Million Moms is calling for a boycott of Disney.

“WARNING! DuckTales is not the same cartoon parents grew up watching,” One Million Moms director Monica Cole wrote in an email to supporters on Friday. “The dads share the same last name and both wear T-shirts with the phrase ‘I’M WITH DAD’ on the front and arrows pointing at each other. There is no denying their romantic relationship. It is extremely apparent that they are a couple.”

Cole went on to note that Frank Angones, co-executive producer and story editor of DuckTales, wrote in a blog post that he regretted not being able to being able to give Violet’s dads a more prominent role — and pledged to work to increase LGBTQ representation in the future.

“It is apparent that this particular producer is not finished with indoctrinating children by exposing them to homosexual relationships through a facade of normalcy,” Cole wrote. “If anyone still has any doubt on where Disney stands on this controversial issue, hopefully this makes it clear that there is an LGBTQ agenda they are forcing on young audiences.”