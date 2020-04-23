Waffle House, With 439 Locations in Georgia, to Reopen Dining Rooms Next Week

Based in the Atlanta area, the fast-food chain has more than twice as many restaurants in Georgia as in any other state.
Eater Atlanta reports: Despite warnings from health officials and the CDC, and even a rebuke by President Donald Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is moving forward with his plan to reopen certain businesses across the state, beginning Friday. This includes allowing restaurants to resume dine-in service on Monday, April 27. … So far, a small number of Atlanta-area restaurants have confirmed plans to reopen for dine-in service on Monday, April 27, or next week. At local Waffle House locations, dining rooms are expected to reopen next week, with limits to the number of people allowed to dine inside. Waffle House will continue with “enhanced sanitation, stringent personal hygiene practices,” and screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms and is awaiting further requirements from Gov. Kemp to put into practice, says Njeri Boss, Waffle House director of public relations.