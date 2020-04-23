Waffle House, With 439 Locations in Georgia, to Reopen Dining Rooms Next Week

Based in the Atlanta area, the fast-food chain has more than twice as many restaurants in Georgia as in any other state.

Eater Atlanta reports: Despite warnings from health officials and the CDC, and even a rebuke by President Donald Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is moving forward with his plan to reopen certain businesses across the state, beginning Friday. This includes allowing restaurants to resume dine-in service on Monday, April 27. … So far, a small number of Atlanta-area restaurants have confirmed plans to reopen for dine-in service on Monday, April 27, or next week. At local Waffle House locations, dining rooms are expected to reopen next week, with limits to the number of people allowed to dine inside. Waffle House will continue with “enhanced sanitation, stringent personal hygiene practices,” and screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms and is awaiting further requirements from Gov. Kemp to put into practice, says Njeri Boss, Waffle House director of public relations.

Georgia Reopening Requires Waffle House Restaurants To Remain 6 Feet Apart April 23, 2020

I need the media and the rest of the world to understand something about Georgia:



As Waffle House goes, so goes Georgia. — Michael Farris Jr. (@mokepf7) April 22, 2020

Because when you think of Georgia the first thing that comes to mind other than Waffle House is tattoo parlor and bowling. April 22, 2020

Hurrying down to Georgia so I can shove my face into various places on strangers bodies.



Hopefully there's a Waffle House open by the time I get there so I can cram down a burger with 45 others in a 12X12 grease pit. — 🐻 Mike (@BuffaloBearGuy) April 21, 2020