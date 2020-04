ABC News reporter Will Reeve appeared on a Good Morning America segment from his home, but the camera angle was a bit too low and revealed that Reeve had decided not to wear pants this morning. Here’s the segment:

And while his co-workers didn’t out him, viewers took notice of Reeve’s decision to observe casual Tuesdays while isolating. Fun fact: Reeve is the son of the late actor Christopher Reeve.

Reeve later admitted flashing the thigh.