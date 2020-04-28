Movie Stars Climb the ‘Hollywood’ Sign in Opening Titles of Ryan Murphy’s New Series: WATCH

Netflix on Tuesday shared the opening titles for its upcoming Ryan Murphy series Hollywood, set to debut this Friday. The sequence shows the series’ characters ascending the famous letters of the Hollywood sign, helping each other out as they struggle to get to the top.

ICYMI: Jim Parsons on ‘Hollywood’: ‘I’ve Gone to a Lot of Gay Clubs and I’ve Never Seen That Many Naked People at Once, Ever’ — WATCH

The show’s synopsis reveals its conceit, a look at old school Tinseltown if actors of color were treated equally, gay men were allowed to be out, and gender biases didn’t exist: “Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

Check out the full trailer HERE.