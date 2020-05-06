Adele Thanks Frontline Workers as She Returns to Break the Internet on Her Birthday

Because Adele so rarely appears on social media, when she does she makes an entrance. On Tuesday, her 32nd birthday, she posted a photo standing inside a wreath of flowers, thanking first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus crisis. The photo also revealed the British recording artist’s extreme weight loss.

Said Adele in the post: “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x”

The post elicited reactions like “I mean are you kidding me” from Chrissy Teigen, and a message from actress Rita Wilson, “Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous! 🌸💕🎂💕🌸”

As well as Lil Nas X, who wrote, “why you won 😍”. Drag queen detox wrote, “*screams in homosexual*”.

And Adele trended on Twitter for another reason, because she now looks a lot like actress Sarah Paulson.

Wow Adele looks so much like Sarah Paulson… gorgeous pic.twitter.com/DKoQF1VKuw — nathaniel (@valleyboyzz_) May 6, 2020

Is it just me or Adele and Sarah Paulson looks so much alike 😂 that glow up thooo 😫💕 pic.twitter.com/uBSiGSL3zS — maserati // the half of it (@revluviez) May 6, 2020

I thougt at first Skinny Adele looks like Sarah Paulson. pic.twitter.com/nCBtoMX33Q — Riyan Wahyudi (@riyanwahyudi) May 6, 2020

All jokes aside…..



Doesn’t Adele look like Sarah Paulson, now that she has dropped the weight?



I can’t unsee it! #Adele #SarahPaulson #SkinnyAdele pic.twitter.com/wcMwwphbSP — ✨BigFine✨ (@_SlightAttitude) May 6, 2020

Proofs that Adele, Sarah Paulson and Emily Blunt are triplets pic.twitter.com/W1fiUKvTvT — 🌔𝐀𝐲𝐞𝐩 𝐂𝐚𝐤🌖 (@Shahareep) May 6, 2020