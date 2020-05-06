Human Rights Campaign Endorses Joe Biden for President

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights and lobbying organization, endorsed Joe Biden for president on Wednesday.

The AP reports: “The endorsement itself is no surprise, given the antipathy that most LGBTQ activists have toward Biden’s rival, President Donald Trump. But the timing is a way of highlighting Biden’s bona fides among activists who gratefully remember his 2012 role. … Along with its endorsement of Biden, the Human Rights Campaign is releasing new details about its 2020 election strategy — identifying voters who support LGBTQ rights, then working to maximize their turnout. Texas is a new addition to the list of targeted states, along with Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.”

HRC President Alphonso David is hosting a live-streamed conversation with Biden on Wednesday night.