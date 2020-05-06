What Kind of Pandemic Sex is Going Down in the Gayborhood?

So how are gay men getting along sex-wise during the pandemic compared to their lesbian neighbors. In a new sketch, Michael Henry unmasks the activity on his cul-de-sac. With Gina Brown, Shiah Luna, and Kevin McDonald.

Writes Henry: “Just an FYI, Gina and Shiah are actual lovers that live together, which why they’re physically close together. Kevin and I are not lovers and don’t live together which is why we kept our distance. Xoxo. Thank you for watching and I hope you’re able to have a laugh! Please stay safe and sound friends!”