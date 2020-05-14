Angry Trump Supporters Surround TV Reporter At Reopen Rally In New York: WATCH

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump surrounded a TV reporter outside a reopen rally in Commack, New York, on Thursday.
“The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today,” News 12 Long Island’s Kevin Vesey wrote on Twitter above video of the incident.
“I’ll probably never forget what happened today. I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic. All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here’s the finished product,” Vesey wrote later, above his report.
From News 12 reports: As seen in the video, some participants were not adhering to social distancing guidelines or wearing masks. “Who is King Cuomo to tell a business owner they can’t be open? Or that you have to wear a mask when you walk into his store?” said one protester. There was a large police presence already staged at the protest site off of the Jericho Turnpike. Several patrol cars formed a perimeter around a parking lot and have put up barricades…. This demonstration was organized by a Facebook group called the Setauket Patriots, which are strong supporters of President Donald Trump.
More footage below.