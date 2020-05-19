‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Apologizes for Homophobic and Racist Tweets, Then Deletes Apology, Claims He Was Hacked

Chase Stokes in Outer Banks / Netflix

Chase Stokes, who stars in the Netflix series Outer Banks, apologized on social media after a series of old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced, then deleted the apology (and every one of his old tweets) and claimed his accounts were hacked.

The tweets, which were made from 2007 to 2013 used the n-word and referred to Justin Bieber as a “fag,” among other slurs. They were screengrabbed by another user and posted to Twitter.

Said Stokes, 27, in his deleted admission: “Yes. I will address this. I was not hiding. I consulted in one of my closest friends just as anybody else would. I have posted insensitive tweets. My Facebook has been hacked countless times. The picture isn’t even of me or anybody I know. Again, I am incredibly sorry. I really am. I hope you guys see what i am currently doing and how I am continuing to do the right thing by being respectful in today’s climate. This does not excuse my words, nor am I excusing myself. I will continue to work towards using my platform in the same capacity I have been and doing/bringing light into the world.”

After the above apology was deleted, Stokes revised his story, tweeting: “Yo just getting back into twitter. My password was changed, figuring things out. I’m really sorry that this is all happening at once. Somebody obviously got access to my account. So I’m trying to solve this.”

