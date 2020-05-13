Hillary Clinton Slams Jared Kushner: ‘The President’s Son-in-Law Doesn’t Get to Decide When the Election Is’

Hillary Clinton blasted Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on Twitter Wednesday morning after Kushner gave an interview with TIME magazine talking about a possible delay to the November election.

Said Kushner about holding the election on its planned date, November 3: “I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan. Hopefully by the time we get to September, October, November, we’ve done enough work with testing and with all the different things we’re trying to do to prevent a future outbreak of the magnitude that would make us shut down again. I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan.”

Tweeted Clinton: “I can’t believe I have to write this sentence, but the president’s son-in-law doesn’t get to decide when the election is.”