Trump Launches Attack on ‘Meet the Press’ Host Chuck Todd After Network Says it ‘Inadvertently’ Cut Short Clip of Bill Barr Clucking ‘History is Written by the Winners’ — WATCH

NBC News’ Meet The Press anchor Chuck Todd is under fire from Donald Trump and conservatives after the network admitted it had “inadvertently and inaccurately” presented a quote from Attorney General Bill Barr without its full context. The interview’s topic was the Justice Department’s inexcusable dropping of charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which former president Barack Obama said puts the “rule of law at risk.”

In the clip, Barr responded to a question from Todd, who asked, “When history looks back on this decision, how do you think it will be written?”

In the shortened clip, Barr said, “Well, history is written by the winners. So, it largely depends on who’s writing the history.”

Todd then told commentator Peggy Noonan that he was “struck by the cynicism of the answer, adding, “It’s a correct answer. But he’s the attorney general. He didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this is a political job.”

In the full clip, Barr had added, “But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It helped, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice and it undid what was an injustice.”

Today on Meet The Press, @chucktodd wildly took context out of an answer AG Bill Barr gave about his decision to drop the case into Gen. Michael Flynn.



I cut Todd's segment along with Barr's full answer together. Look at how blatantly dishonest this is. pic.twitter.com/tODOEwL48V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020

NBC News said that it “inadvertently” cut the clip short.

You’re correct. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 10, 2020

Trump, of course, seized on the moment to fuel his argument that the “fake news” media is out to get him, and called for Todd’s firing.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED by “Concast” (NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! @AjitPaiFCC @FCC https://t.co/fLTDhjMXo4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Trump also spent the weekend firing off attacks on Obama, after the former president’s remarks about Flynn and Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Said Obama: “The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn. And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”