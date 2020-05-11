Towleroad Gay News

Jamie Dornan Reveals Drag Makeover and Armie Hammer Thinks He Looks Like a ‘Fierce Bitch’

Could actor Jamie Dornan be the next Hollywood star to make some waves on RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race? The Fifty Shades actor revealed a drag transformation on Sunday crafted lovingly by his daughters.

Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet.

Is it “shanty, you stay” or “sashay away” for Dornan?

Armie Hammer paused to comment on the Instagram post, writing, “‘Dressing up with my daughters’ = I have heels in my size and was looking for an excuse to feel like a fierce bitch.”

Dornan responded, “😂Millie has big feet!” referring to his wife.

