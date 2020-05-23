Jeff Sessions Spits Back After Trump Tells Alabamans Not to Trust Him: ‘Look, I Know Your Anger…I Did My Duty and You’re Damn Fortunate…’

Donald Trump on Friday night blasted former Attorney General and now Senate candidate Jeff Sessions, telling Alabamans not to trust his former appointee, and urging them to vote for his rival.

Tweeted Trump: “3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!”

Sessions jabbed back: “[email protected] Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”