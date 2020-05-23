WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Exposes Trump’s Private Banking Info: WATCH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared Donald Trump’s bank account number and Capital One routing number with the world on Friday evening during a press briefing where she touted the donation of his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The NYT notes: “The $100,000 check she held up like a prop appeared to be a real check from Capital One, complete with the relevant details. An administration official said mock checks were never used in the briefing. … For an average civilian, that information could be used to withdraw or deposit money, make online purchases or hack an account.”

Trump's new press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held up a real check that Trump had cut to donate this quarter's salary… revealing his account and routing numbers in the process.



[slowest clap of all time]https://t.co/agsQXeSeyy May 23, 2020

McEnany also clashed with reporters over Trump’s push to open churches after she suggested that the media doesn’t want churches to reopen.