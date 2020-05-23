WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Exposes Trump’s Private Banking Info: WATCH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared Donald Trump’s bank account number and Capital One routing number with the world on Friday evening during a press briefing where she touted the donation of his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The NYT notes: “The $100,000 check she held up like a prop appeared to be a real check from Capital One, complete with the relevant details. An administration official said mock checks were never used in the briefing. … For an average civilian, that information could be used to withdraw or deposit money, make online purchases or hack an account.”
McEnany also clashed with reporters over Trump’s push to open churches after she suggested that the media doesn’t want churches to reopen.