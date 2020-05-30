Jimmy Kimmel Rips ‘Our Disgusting Excuse for a President’ for Inflaming Violence Amid George Floyd Protests: ‘We’ve Got to Vote This Guy Out Already’ — WATCH

Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump for inflaming violence amid the unrest that has sparked protests in U.S. cities in the wake of the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Said Kimmel: “Unfortunately, this is the loop we get stuck in: It goes from ‘it isn’t right to kill an unarmed man’ to ‘well it also isn’t right to loot and set fires and attack the police, too’ [to] ‘but the police are attacking us and killing us over and over and nothing changes’ to ‘well that needs to be settled by the law’ to ‘well an officer of the law just killed another unarmed man.’ And so on. Last night there were senseless acts of violence that were brought on by a senseless act of violence. And it just keeps going in a loop.”

“Our disgusting excuse for a president, Mr. Tough Guy Donnie Bone Spurs, says ‘I know what I’ll do. I’ll make this worse,” Kimmel added, discussing a tweet Trump sent out at 1 am that said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“I especially want to pose this question to older people who have seen this before in this country, who have lived this nightmare of race riots already, in the ’60s and ’70s, ’80s, now. Is this who you want leading us?” asked Kimmel. “A president who clearly and intentionally inflames violence in the middle of a riot to show how tough he is? A commander in chief who threatens to put members of our military in the position of having to shoot a fellow American on sight? I don’t care what you are, right, left, Republican, Democrat. Enough is enough. We’ve got to vote this guy out already.”

Continued Kimmel: “And we need to work on this problem we have, this blatant double standard because when you stand in front of the flag, you put your hand on your heart and you pledge allegiance with ‘liberty and justice for all,’ we don’t have that, ‘for all.’ I mean, I have it, a lot of you have it, but it’s not for all.”