Police Inflame Protesters as Unrest Over Unarmed Black Man’s Death Rocks 75+ U.S. Cities for 5th Night: VIDEOS

Protests sparked by the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers earlier this week continued into a fifth straight night and spread to more than 75 U.S. cities. Videos of the police response in many U.S. cities revealed aggressive tactics by law enforcement, including the use of tear gas, attacking journalists, ramming vehicles into crowds, and shooting paint canisters at residents on their own front porches.

Share widely: National guard and MPD sweeping our residential street. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bW48imyt55 — Tanya Kerssen (@tkerssen) May 31, 2020

Minnesota State Patrol just fired tear gas at reporters and photographers at point blank range. pic.twitter.com/r7X6J7LKo8 May 31, 2020

One of our @latimes colleagues, attacked by police in Minneapolis after identifying herself as a journalist. One of many journalists injured, accosted or arrested in the U.S. tonight while trying to do their jobs. https://t.co/gtcdFcWalc — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) May 31, 2020

Police just raided the gas station we were sheltering at. After shouting press multiple times and raising my press card in the air, I was thrown to the ground. Then another cop came up and peppered sprayed me in the face while I was being held down. pic.twitter.com/23EkZIMAFC May 31, 2020

This is @RyanFaircloth, a reporter with the @StarTribune. He says he was trying to get home when police shot out his window.



He is bleeding but seems ok. pic.twitter.com/LYH0h7c4hf — Jared Goyette (@JaredGoyette) May 31, 2020

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

National Guard troops have been activated in Minnesota, Ohio, Georgia, Colorado, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Texas, Utah, Washington state, Missouri, and Washington DC.

Minneapolis, Atlanta, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Nashville have imposed curfews.

There were also reports that the violence was being stoked by outside agitators.

The Minnesota Post reports: “Harrington, the public safety commissioner, said at the mid-morning press briefing that he now has evidence of calls by right-wing extremists and white supremacists to come to Minnesota to foster unrest. ‘We have watched these groups grow both in brazenness and also grow in challenging approaches that we’ve had to adapt to,’ he said.”

The AP reports: “…state and federal officials have offered differing assessments of who the outsiders are. They’ve blamed left-wing extremists, far-right white nationalists and even suggested the involvement of drug cartels. These leaders have offered little evidence to back up those claims, and the chaos of the protests makes verifying identities and motives exceedingly difficult.”

In New York City, more than 240 people were arrested Saturday into early Sunday. A disturbing video showed a police cruiser slamming into a crowd of protesters.

NYPD officers just drove an SUV into a crowd of human beings. They could‘ve killed them, &we don’t know how many they injured.



NO ONE gets to slam an SUV through a crowd of human beings.@NYCMayor these officers need to be brought to justice, not dismissed w/“internal reviews.” https://t.co/oIaBShSC1S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

Running SUVs in crowds of people should never, ever be normalized. No matter who does it, no matter why. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

Police cruisers were later set on fire.

Officers were also filmed using pepper spray on protesters with their hands up.

This boy had his hands up when an NYPD ofcr pulled his mask down and pepper sprayed him. ⁦@NYPDShea⁩? Mayor ⁦@BilldeBlasio⁩? pic.twitter.com/YtXDOoVckA — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 31, 2020

CNBC adds: “Police in Philadelphia told NBC News that they had arrested 14 people and expected further arrests. Thirteen police officers were injured in Philadelphia, authorities said, including a bicycle officer who was run over by a vehicle. In Pittsburgh, the Department of Public Safety said that “several dozens” of people were arrested and four police officers were hospitalized. Additionally, police told NBC News, ‘three local journalists were injured when protesters attacked them, but none were seriously injured.’ Miami police reported 38 arrests. Dallas police reported 74 individuals taken into custody.

In Denver, police began using tear gas shortly after curfews began.

SEVEN MINUTES after curfew, cops in Denver flood the area with tear gas. How is this possibly necessary, and would we ever see that at other constitutional gatherings that went past their authorized time? https://t.co/ZejAKG7gEH — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 31, 2020

Boston:

When this officer displayed compassion the system replaced him with one that was ready to perform violence #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #bostonprotest #BLM pic.twitter.com/tx9y98QBKI — Abbie Richards (@abbieasr) May 31, 2020

#BostonProtest #GeorgeFloydProtests

A correct way to protest! Not sure if it finished strong, hope so 🙏. pic.twitter.com/B00QEQo8PW — Hector Galarza🌴 (@GalarzaHector71) May 31, 2020

ABC News reports: “Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to send the National Guard into the county as protests turn to looting. Several local businesses were looted, as well as a Target and CVS in West Hollywood. Shops along glitzy Beverly Hills, where a curfew is in place, were covered in spray paint. Flight Club, a famous West Hollywood shop that sells collector’s edition sneakers for sometimes tens of thousands of dollars, was smashed in and people were seen carrying out boxes of the expensive footwear.”

Beverly Hills -Rodeo Drive | Alexander McQueen store pic.twitter.com/2BtRB1KMwo — Steph (@Stephy_PR) May 31, 2020

NAAHHHHHH THEY GOT FLIGHTCLUB!!!!?? Streets is done. pic.twitter.com/pI16qxsOWr — Johnny 🪐 (@JohnnyyCartier) May 31, 2020

Dude looting Yeezy 750s and Fear Of God from Flight Club #wow #Fairfax pic.twitter.com/TnKQRzFFap — T.J. (@doctortimothyy) May 31, 2020

More than 200 people were arrested in Houston, and in Dallas, police fired tear gas on protesters.

Downtown Dallas rn shooting tear gas and rubber bullets at everyone , especially at us pic.twitter.com/AwXrdDUV1K — RICO (@rico_g17) May 31, 2020

Hands up and kneeling yet they still throw the tear gas. Stop letting the media tell y’all Dallas isn’t being peaceful. pic.twitter.com/92mklAL7Rn — ACAB (@avythepony) May 31, 2020

BREKAING: Riot police on a full offensive in Dallas



rubber bullets (it appears), tear gas, flash bangs, being used



Rioters throwing rocks and fireworks back at police pic.twitter.com/tTTjhZT8gF — Black Power (@NewsBucket1) May 30, 2020

In Nashville, videos showed fire inside City Hall and a courthouse was set on fire by protesters.

These rioters are literally burning down city hall and Nashville police and @JohnCooper4Nash aren’t doing anything. This is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/SFFULTzBNM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 31, 2020

I don’t think I have to ask y’all what y’all see #NashvilleProtest #nashville pic.twitter.com/Dgl3hQCKs5 — A Storm Is Coming 🌊 ➐ (@Melanated_Gold) May 31, 2020

Rioters are breaking windows at Nashville’s downtown courthouse. This is absolutely inexcusable & pathetic. Lock them up. pic.twitter.com/2cCiNcTdzj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 31, 2020

Salt Lake City:

CHAOS AGENTS EXIST: This is the man who was firing hunting arrows at protesters. He was stopped & assaulted by a group of white protesters. It was WAS CAUGHT ON VIDEO. Observe how easy he claims it was Black men & that he was there supporting them. NOTIFY POLICE OF ARMED PEOPLE. https://t.co/w6Ux3ZFmET — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 31, 2020

What the fuck is wrong with the police in America? pic.twitter.com/OwztaWcovX This poor older man with a cane … — Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE) May 31, 2020

In Atlanta, police were filmed using a taser to get a driver out of a car.

Police in Louisville were seen destroying and confiscating water that had been brought in for protesters.

I cannot believe what I just witnessed. They pulled up onto the square with a police siren on and did this. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/65o2lgZCJh — Natalie Neysa Alund (@nataliealund) May 30, 2020

In Minneapolis, WCCO photographer Tom Aviles was struck by a rubber bullet.

Videos also emerged of people protesting outside the U.S. embassy in Berlin, Germany.