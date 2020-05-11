John Oliver Launches Set of Postage Stamps to Save USPS from Trump’s Attempts to Strangle It: WATCH

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver announced on Sunday night that he’s launching a set of postage stamps through Stamps.com to help save the U.S. Postal Service from Donald Trump’s attempts to destroy it.

Oliver noted that the USPS has been losing money since Congress passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act in 2006 which requires it to pre-pay health care for its retirees and puts a cap on the cost of postage stamps, preventing it from increasing revenues.

Trump has been unwilling to help the USPS because of a personal grudge he has against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which relies on it to deliver packages, Oliver added: “Trump is strongly opposed to giving the USPS sufficient aid, and many believe it’s because of its relationship with Amazon, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, whose political coverage is hated by the president, who, as we know, makes policy decisions based on his never-ending game of ‘Six Degrees of How Is This About Me?'”

So Oliver launched a set of postage stamps because stamps are “still a key revenue generator for them.”

“The assortment includes images of a free-spirited otter mascot named Chiijohn, a giant squirrel named Mr. Nutterbutter, a zebra mascot who directs traffic in Bolivia, and a stamp that says ‘AND NOW…A STAMP’ to remind you that the stamp is — and this is true — a stamp,” according to the stamp packet’s description on Stamps.com.