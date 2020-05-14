Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan Headline Star-Studded ‘Rainbowthon’ For Los Angeles LGBT Center: WATCH LIVE

Franke Grande will host a two-hour Rainbowthon benefitting the Los Angeles LGBT Center, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific) on Thursday.

Proceeds from the event will go to the center’s CARE Fund, established in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the center, the Rainbowthon will include performances or appearances by Kristin Chenoweth, Jewel, Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan, Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, Deborah Cox, Taylor Dayne, Betty Who, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Courtney Reed, Shoshana Bean, Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Emma Hunton, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, Gigi Gorgeous, Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings), Glozell Green, and others.

“Many people in my life have benefited from the services provided by the Los Angeles LGBT Center and, after seeing the work they do firsthand with LGBT youth and seniors, I knew this would be an organization I’d be supporting for years to come,” Grande said in a statement. “In Rainbowthon, expect to smile, laugh, and have a good time while also highlighting the incredible work the Center has done for the community during these crazy times!”

You can watch the Rainbowthon live below, as well as on YouTube, Facebook or Twitch.

Rainbowthon from Los Angeles LGBT Center on Vimeo.