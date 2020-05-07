McDonald’s Customer Opens Fire on Employees Over Dining Room Closure Due to COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Four McDonald’s employees in Oklahoma City were injured when a customer opened fire after learning that the fast-food restaurant’s dining room was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the local ABC affiliate: Police told KOCO 5 that a woman entered the lobby of the McDonald’s near Southwest 89th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where employees informed her that the dining room was closed because of safety precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. At some point, the woman pulled out a gun and opened fire on the employees, police said. The woman has not been named by police after her arrest. Police first told KOCO 5 on Wednesday that there were two suspects involved. They later determined that the woman was the only suspect involved. According to police, one of the employees was shot and three others were injured. They were taken to an area hospital, and police said the victims’ injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

More from CNN: The incident is one of a number reported across the country that authorities said were related to restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the virus. In Michigan, a Family Dollar store security guard was shot after telling a customer to wear a face mask — a mandate in place by the state for all retail stores. Also in Michigan, a man wiped his nose on a Dollar Tree worker’s shirt after the employee told him he needed to wear a mask. In Southern California, a customer wore what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood during a trip to the grocery store — and repeatedly ignored staff requests to remove it.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski spoke to Good Morning America about the shooting on Thursday. Watch it below.