McEnany Claims Watching CNN Brainwashed Her Into Believing Trump Was ‘Racist’ and ‘Hateful’ in 2015: WATCH

On Thursday, CNN’s K-File reported that newly appointed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Donald Trump “racist” and “hateful” in 2015 before becoming a fierce advocate for the president.

During a White House briefing on Friday, PBS NewsHour reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked McEnany about her 2015 comments — which also included her saying that it was “unfortunate” and “inauthentic” to call Trump a Republican.

“I’m actually glad you asked that, because for about the first four weeks of the election, I was watching CNN, and I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN,” McEnany responded. “I very quickly came around to supporting the president. In fact, CNN hired me. I was on many eight-on-one panels where I proudly supported this president, who I believe is one of the best presidents, if not the best president, this country will ever have. But I would encourage the individual who did that analysis of my past, rather than focusing on me, he really should be focused on sone of the very guests CNN chose to have on their network.”

