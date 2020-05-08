Pence Staffer Tests Positive, Ahmaud Arbery, Bomb Cyclone, ‘Queer Eye,’ Anderson Cooper, ‘RPDR All Stars,’ Jonny Cota, Elon Musk, Taylor Swift, Jamie Hanna, Macaulay Culkin: HOT LINKS

ANOTHER SCARE: Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for coronavirus. Pence was scheduled to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, in the morning, but his departure from Andrews Air Force Base was delayed by nearly an hour as staff dealt with news of the diagnosis. Reporters traveling with Pence said several staffers disembarked from Air Force Two just before takeoff.
MORE PENCE: ‘Just for the camera?’: Viral video purportedly shows Vice President carrying empty PPE boxes
AHMAUD ARBERY: Sister of Slain Jogger Ahmaud Arbery Speaks Out After Georgia Men Arrested: ‘This Was a Hate Crime’
UNREAL: We Now Have the Worst Unemployment Rate Since the Great Depression
HEADS UP: Mother’s Day weekend snowstorm could bring bomb cyclone, thundersnow to Northeast. Snow will begin Friday afternoon across the interior Northeast and spread into New England by Friday evening and continue overnight, when snowfall rates could be heavy at times. This will be a heavy, wet snow, so power outages are likely (especially with leaves on the trees, which will make them heavier and easier to come down).
‘NO SCIENTIFIC JUSTIFICATION’: House Democrats urge FDA to revise policy limiting gay, bisexual men from donating plasma
RIP: David Carter, Historian of Stonewall, Dead at 67
$32,535 FINES: Germany passes law banning ‘gay conversion therapy’ for minors
SAY HER NAME: Missouri Police Investigating Death Of Black Trans Woman Nina Pop
GOOD DEED: ‘Making the Cut’ winner Jonny Cota donates masks to Los Angeles LGBT Center
First delivery of @skingraftdesigns masks are on their way to the @lalgbtcenter! Thank you for everyone who supported our mask promotion for charity with @tomoffinlandstore. The rest of the masks are shipping to our customers and to the charity soon! Will notify if we are able to restock ASAP!
TEASER OF THE DAY: “Queer Eye versus Queer Eye” on Celebrity Family Feud
TEASER OF THE DAY II: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 Queens RuVeal
TEASER OF THE DAY III: Taylor Swift, ‘City of Lover Concert’
HUH?: Elon Musk says his baby’s name is pronounced Ex Ash A-Twelve Musk
SPOILER ALERT: Macaulay Culkin And Kathy Bates Will Have A “Crazy” Sex Scene On “American Horror Story”
‘LIFE AND DEATH’: This Is Why Anderson Cooper Won’t Be Taking Paternity Leave
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jamie Hannah, “Magic”
