Pence Staffer Tests Positive, Ahmaud Arbery, Bomb Cyclone, ‘Queer Eye,’ Anderson Cooper, ‘RPDR All Stars,’ Jonny Cota, Elon Musk, Taylor Swift, Jamie Hanna, Macaulay Culkin: HOT LINKS

ANOTHER SCARE: Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for coronavirus. Pence was scheduled to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, in the morning, but his departure from Andrews Air Force Base was delayed by nearly an hour as staff dealt with news of the diagnosis. Reporters traveling with Pence said several staffers disembarked from Air Force Two just before takeoff.

MORE PENCE: ‘Just for the camera?’: Viral video purportedly shows Vice President carrying empty PPE boxes

Mike Pence caught on hot mic delivering empty boxes of PPE for a PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/IduvGhiPwj May 8, 2020

AHMAUD ARBERY: Sister of Slain Jogger Ahmaud Arbery Speaks Out After Georgia Men Arrested: ‘This Was a Hate Crime’

‘We haven’t been able to grieve. We’re in a constant fight mode because we’re trying to see justice for my brother’ — Jasmine Arbery spoke to CNN's Chris Cuomo about losing her brother, Ahmaud Arbery, and seeking justice pic.twitter.com/nLkTvDd6jt May 8, 2020

UNREAL: We Now Have the Worst Unemployment Rate Since the Great Depression

HEADS UP: Mother’s Day weekend snowstorm could bring bomb cyclone, thundersnow to Northeast. Snow will begin Friday afternoon across the interior Northeast and spread into New England by Friday evening and continue overnight, when snowfall rates could be heavy at times. This will be a heavy, wet snow, so power outages are likely (especially with leaves on the trees, which will make them heavier and easier to come down).

Bomb cyclone criteria may be met on Saturday. Last Euro run has 1003mb to 976mb in 24 hours. This rapid intensification with bring gusts over 50 mph Saturday. With lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s, wind chills will be a factor all day. Take the coats back out of the closet! pic.twitter.com/2FawlrfWAb — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) May 7, 2020

‘NO SCIENTIFIC JUSTIFICATION’: House Democrats urge FDA to revise policy limiting gay, bisexual men from donating plasma

RIP: David Carter, Historian of Stonewall, Dead at 67

So sad to hear that David Carter has died. Carter wrote a brilliant history of Stonewall & was instrumental in getting it named a national monument. At the 2016 dedication: "If there had been a monument like this when I was 16 years old, my entire life would have been different." pic.twitter.com/CPGsgww1IP — Eric Gonzaba (@EGonzaba) May 3, 2020

$32,535 FINES: Germany passes law banning ‘gay conversion therapy’ for minors

SAY HER NAME: Missouri Police Investigating Death Of Black Trans Woman Nina Pop

GOOD DEED: ‘Making the Cut’ winner Jonny Cota donates masks to Los Angeles LGBT Center

TEASER OF THE DAY: “Queer Eye versus Queer Eye” on Celebrity Family Feud

TEASER OF THE DAY II: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 Queens RuVeal

TEASER OF THE DAY III: Taylor Swift, ‘City of Lover Concert’

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

HUH?: Elon Musk says his baby’s name is pronounced Ex Ash A-Twelve Musk

SPOILER ALERT: Macaulay Culkin And Kathy Bates Will Have A “Crazy” Sex Scene On “American Horror Story”

‘LIFE AND DEATH’: This Is Why Anderson Cooper Won’t Be Taking Paternity Leave

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jamie Hannah, “Magic”

FRIDAY FUR: Luca