Pence Staffer With COVID-19 is Katie Miller, Wife of Stephen Miller: ‘Entire West Wing Exposed’

The staffer for Vice President Mike Pence who tested positive for COVID-19 is press secretary Katie Miller, the wife of senior Trump adviser (and white nationalist) Stephen Miller, according to multiple reports on Friday afternoon.

From Politico: Miller’s positive diagnosis for Covid-19 puts the potential threat of the infection squarely into the president’s inner circle. Miller serves as the vice president’s top spokesperson, traveling with him frequently and attending meetings by his side. She is also married to another top White House aide and senior adviser, Stephen Miller, who writes the majority of Trump’s speeches and spends copious amounts of time around the president, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Katie Miller’s positive diagnosis raises the risk that, through both her and her husband’s daily work, a large swath of the West Wing’s senior aides may also have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BREAKING: President Trump just said "Katie" is VP staffer who tested positive. Katie Miller is VP spox & wife of WH adviser Stephen Miller. Entire West Wing has now been directly or indirectly exposed to COVID-19. May 8, 2020

President Trump confirmed that Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, is the staffer who tested positive for coronavirus. She is married to Stephen Miller, one of President Trump’s top advisers. https://t.co/Sm2l3XqRqR pic.twitter.com/bwfedo6RqC — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 8, 2020

Many news outlets the president calls fake had held off on reporting who the staffer was who got COVID, out of respect for concerns about privacy. The president then blurted out the name at an event this afternoon. May 8, 2020