Obama and Trump Shun White House Presidential Portrait Unveiling Ceremony: REPORT

The traditional unveiling of the previous president’s official portrait at the White House likely isn’t happening anytime soon, at least while Trump is president.

NBC News reports: “Trump is unconcerned about shunning yet another presidential custom, and he has attacked Obama to an extent no other president has done to a predecessor. Most recently he’s made unfounded accusations that Obama committed an unspecified crime. Obama, for his part, has no interest in participating in the post-presidency rite of passage so long as Trump is in office, the people familiar with the matter said.”

Let’s hope it’s not 2025 before the Obama portrait is unveiled.

A 2017 report on presidential portraits.