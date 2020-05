“A global pandemic … Believe it or not it’s a real thing. People are suffering. Millions are out of work. The economy has evaporated and worst of all, I haven’t had a haircut in two months,” says Randy Rainbow, in his latest musical parody. “So how does an unprepared reality TV host pretending to be a president deal with such an unprecedented crisis?”

Obamagate, hydroxychloroquine, China, Sleepy Joe Biden, the list goes on.

Or, to sum it up with one word: “Distraction.”