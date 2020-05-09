11 Members of Secret Service Currently Have COVID-19 Cases

New documents reveal that 11 members of the Secret Service currently have COVID-19 cases, 23 have recovered, and at least 60 employees are self-quarantining.

Yahoo News reports: “In March, the Secret Service, which is responsible for the protection of President Trump and other leaders, acknowledged that a single employee tested positive in March. However the problem is currently far more widespread. … No details have been provided about which members of the Secret Service are infected or if any have recently been on detail with the president or vice president.”

The report comes after Katie Miller, the wife of senior Trump adviser (and white nationalist) Stephen Miller, was revealed to be the Pence staffer who tested positive for the virus. News also broke that a valet close to Trump had tested positive.