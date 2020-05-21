Pioneering Gay Newsman Randy Price Chokes Up As He Signs Off After 38 Years: WATCH

Randy Price, considered the nation’s first openly gay news anchor, signed off for the final time Wednesday after 38 years at Boston stations.

“For 38 years, New Englanders have trusted me and my colleagues to bring them the important news and information of the day. I thank you for that trust and inviting me into your home,” Price said on WCVB Channel 5’s EyeOpener newscast, which he has co-anchored for more than a decade. “But, beyond that, I want to thank so many people for letting me be a part of your life, in causes that are important to you.

“To the pioneers of the LGBT movement: thank you for wanting me to be part of something that would forever change the opportunities for millions of people across this country,” Price said, before listing several other communities and causes he’s supported, including animal welfare, alcohol and substance abuse, veterans, Scouting, the Teamsters, and America’s First Thanksgiving Parade in Plymouth.

“So many organizations and events, I can’t mention you all, but it’s been my privilege being there with you. You have inspired me. It’s been a wonderful 38 years, so I thank you,” Price said, beginning to choke up. “I said I wouldn’t do this [cry]. Good health and happiness to you.”

Price, 70, has worked as an anchor at all of the major network affiliates in Boston since moving to the city in 1983. He’s received the Edward R. Murrow Award for best newscast in a large television market — the industry’s highest honor — and been named “Boston’s Best News Anchor” by Boston Magazine.

Price married his husband, Mark Steffen, in 2007. Their wedding took place on the steps of the Massachusetts Capitol on the same day that a proposal to ban same-sex marriage, which had been legalized in 2004, advanced in the legislature.

“Our timing couldn’t be better. But actually it’s pure coincidence since (today) is our 30th anniversary,” Price said at the time, adding that the couple chose the location for “symbolic reasons.”

“We’re certainly not defiant people, but we believe that we should have the right to marry like anyone else,” Price said. “Right now, it’s right for us. And we’ve got as good a track record with vows and commitment as anyone else.”

Price and Steffen lived in Maine but now plan to spend most of their time in South Carolina, where they maintain a second home.

In 2009, Price told WickedLocal.com he came out inadvertently in the early 1990s during an interview with a newspaper reporter.

“There probably were other people who were gay [in TV news at the time]. The difference is I was the first person where it was highly publicized,” Price said. “I remember getting letters like: ‘I don’t agree with you, but I’ve seen you for a long time, and I like you.

“I was happy with it [coming out],” he said. “Not only did it mean a lot to me, it meant a lot to younger [gay] people. Ultimately, our business is about fairness and truth — we should at least be fair and truthful about our own stories.”

Watch tributes to Price via WCVB below.