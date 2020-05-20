HBO Unveils Trailer for Powerful David France Documentary on Chechnya’s Detention, Torture of LGBTQ People: WATCH

HBO has revealed the official trailer for Welcome To Chechnya, the powerful documentary by David France (How To Survive a Plague) which won the Documentary Film Editing Award at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

“With unfettered access and a commitment to protecting anonymity, this documentary exposes Chehnya’s underreported atrocities while highlighting a group of people who are confronting brutality head-on. The film follows these LGBTQ activists as they work undercover to rescue victims and provide them with safe houses and visa assistance to escape persecution.”

Writes Deadline: “The movie follows – frequently with hidden cameras and in dangerous situations – as a small group of Russian activists with a safe house in Moscow try to help stranded LGBT people escape, even as they are being actively hunted, tortured and even executed by the government. The filmmakers use ‘Deep Fake’ face-swapping technology to disguise their subjects. Public Square Films produces the feature, which won three awards in Berlin.”

The film premieres on HBO on June 30.