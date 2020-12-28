Police Seek Two Suspects in Vicious Stabbing of Gay Black Man in Boston: WATCH

Police are seeking to identify two people in connection with the stabbing of a black man in Boston he says was likely motivated by “gay hate.”

Anthony Crumbley, was stabbed in the neck, arms, and stomach on December 18 and remains hospitalized.

Crumbley told WBZ that he was walking home from a bar around 10:45 pm when the attack happened near West Broadway and F Street: “The two males and a female approached me and two males attacked me and stabbed me in my neck and in my stomach, and pretty much ran and left me there. I believe it was an attack that had to do with gay hate because, you know, I dress very femme and I’m a very outspoken person. … Come forward and give up the information on who they are, because this is terrifying for me. This type of trauma.”