Randy Rainbow had the perfect response after President Donald Trump posted a bizarre one-word tweet on Friday morning.

NONE OF THIS WOULD BE HAPPENING IF WE’D ELECTED SOMEONE WITH A VA- https://t.co/WdBbx9rnao — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 29, 2020

“CHINA!” Trump tweeted.

“NONE OF THIS WOULD BE HAPPENING IF WE’D ELECTED SOMEONE WITH A VA-,” the comedian wrote above Trump’s tweet, referring to Hillary Clinton.

On Thursday, Randy Rainbow mocked Trump’s ongoing feud with Twitter by re-posting his 2018 parody, “YOU CAN’T STOP HIS TWEETS!”

Watch it below.