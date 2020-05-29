Barack Obama, Ted Cruz, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, John Waters, Megan Rapinoe, Wanda Sykes, Janelle Monae, Omar Ayuso, Brandon Stansell, Kim Petras, Britney Spears: HOT LINKS

‘THIS SHOULDN’T BE NORMAL’: Barack Obama Issues Statement on George Floyd Amid Minneapolis Protests

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

PLEA FOR CALM: Minnesota Governor Urges End to Protest Destruction That Has Shut Down Libraries, Businesses and Light Rail

“It is my expectation that justice for the officers involved” in George Floyd’s death “will be swift” and “fair,” MN Gov. Tim Walz says https://t.co/sQW6Tg45wg pic.twitter.com/ST84UdAi87 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2020

‘YOU SHOULD BE TOO’: Biden ‘furious’ over Trump’s call for violence against Americans in Minneapolis protests of George Floyd death

I will not lift the President’s tweet. I will not give him that amplification. But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I’m furious, and you should be too. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 29, 2020

PREACH: Taylor Swift slams Trump for ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy’ and vows to help vote him out in November

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

A poignant moment. Thank you, Andrea Jenkins, for speaking truth to power about racism in our nation. https://t.co/5ypEasE7uI — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 28, 2020

BOOYAH: Wanda Sykes Showed Scott Baio Who’s Really In Charge

Oh! Hey Chachi. Apologies, I didn’t see you. I’ll keep it short. Joe Biden didn’t say, “Then you ain’t an ape.”



Well, let me get back to work…I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do. https://t.co/vqHv7fmqgh — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 27, 2020

