Twitter Hides Trump Tweet Threatening to Shoot George Floyd Protesters

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Friday to threaten military action against protesters in Minneapolis who are calling for justice in the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by police.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” Trump wrote. “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

About an hour after Trump’s tweet was posted, Twitter flagged it, saying it violates the platform’s “rules about glorifying violence.” To read the tweet, users must first click on the notice.

“However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the notice states.

Twitter also blocked users from linking, reply to or sharing Trump’s tweet.

Twitter’s communications team further explained the decision by saying: “We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.”

We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/6RHX56G2zt — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it. https://t.co/V3T521zjnj — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order threatening punishment against Twitter and other social media platforms over allegations of political bias. The executive order came in response to Twitter’s decision to apply warning labels to two of Trump’s tweets with misleading claims about mail-in voting.

Mayor Frey responded to Twump’s tweet by saying, “Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else, during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis.”

