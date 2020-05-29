‘Reporting While Black’: Minnesota Police Arrest CNN Journalist During Live Broadcast: WATCH

In a surreal moment, Minnesota state police arrested a CNN crew during a live broadcast on the streets of Minneapolis on Friday morning.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

The CNN crew was led by reporter Omar Jimenez, who is black.

Jiminez had told the officers as they approached that the crew was willing to relocate wherever necessary. Also handcuffed were CNN producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez.

The crew was covering ongoing protests over the killing by police of unarmed black man George Floyd.

A short time later, CNN issued a statement saying: “A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.”

About an hour after the arrests, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz reportedly apologized and told CNN he was working to have the crew released.

UPDATE, 7:40 a.m. Eastern: After about 90 minutes in custody, Jimenez and his crew have been released. Here’s his account of his arrest:

Watch: @OmarJimenez's account of his arrest this morning pic.twitter.com/rD2fiG8jbP — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

Reporting while black https://t.co/1a4ENfgN36 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 29, 2020

It is absolutely outrageous and a direct violation of the 1st amendment for the police to detain journalists doing their job. This is what actual censorship looks like, not being told by twitter that you can't lie on their privately owned app. — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) May 29, 2020

Police clearly saw that @OmarJimenez and his team were broadcasting live, reporting on the protests. During the arrest Omar kept asking them where they wanted him to be. They arrested him anyway. I just cannot believe this. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

Police claim they’ve been arrested because the reporter and producers were asked to move and they didn’t. There’s no evidence of that on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/GajZqA1rlo — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) May 29, 2020

What in gods name is going on in Minneapolis https://t.co/ETJ0Q7ShiH — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 29, 2020

I cannot process what I'm watching. I just feel like crawling into fetal position. https://t.co/PQRemalGnL — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) May 29, 2020

Dictatorship/failed state shit going on now https://t.co/w631utnGvS — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) May 29, 2020

Hey Minnesota state cops: wrong guy. pic.twitter.com/ikTIMb2MNl — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 29, 2020

They arrested a @CNN reporter and camera crew for reporting the news but not Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd on camera. The irony astounds me. https://t.co/wpZRWiQsWB — Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) May 29, 2020

there are two cnn reporters in minneapolis. see if you can guess which one just got arrested. pic.twitter.com/JAsmNT1GDx — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 29, 2020