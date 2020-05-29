Gay Rep. Brian Sims Says GOP Lawmaker Heckled Him With ‘Little Girl’ Slur on House Floor: VIDEO

Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims says a GOP lawmaker yelled “little girl” from the House floor on Thursday while the openly gay Democrat was addressing the chamber.

Sims made news this week for a viral, profanity-laced video in which he accused GOP leadership of covering up a Republican lawmaker’s COVID-19 diagnosis, potentially exposing him and others to the virus.

Sims was speaking about the same subject on the House floor Thursday when he said GOP Rep. Jerry Knowles yelled “little girl.”

My colleague @repknowles just yelled from the Floor while I was speaking to the House to call me a “little girl!” The irony of a guy from a Party scared to death of women, who himself spent years ensuring pedophile priests couldn’t be prosecuted, thinking that’s a slur is thick. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 29, 2020

“My colleague @repknowles just yelled from the Floor while I was speaking to the House to call me a ‘little girl!’ The irony of a guy from a Party scared to death of women, who himself spent years ensuring pedophile priests couldn’t be prosecuted, thinking that’s a slur is thick.” Sims wrote.

“Hey little girls! Run for office. This country NEEDS your leadership. Please check out @emilyslist, @RepresentPAC, @SheShouldRun, @runforsomething, and @wgfpa,” Sims added.

“They’re losing,” Sims wrote later. “I know it doesn’t feel like that after days like this. But their behavior wreaks of fear and failure.”

Watch Sims’ speech and check out a few reactions below.

Tonight on the floor of the PA House, state Rep. Jerry Knowles (R-Caveman) yelled "little girl" at Rep. Brian Sims, a vocal LGBTQ activist. In the process of raising a tough-as-nails little girl, I can tell you that his attempt at an insult failed miserably. — Jon ……… (six feet) ………. Fassnacht (@JonFassnachtRE) May 29, 2020

Hey @BrianSimsPA I’ve got your six! So does the amazing team of talented women helping me to run against @repknowles. Rachel, Heather, Jess, Allyssa, my badass Army wife Carrie, and many more! No more running unopposed and consequence free for Rep. Knowles. #LeadershipMatters — Taylor Picone (@PiconeForPA) May 29, 2020