Trump Unveils Space Force Flag, Brags About ‘Super-Duper Missile’ in Mask-Free Ceremony: WATCH

Amid a raging pandemic, President Donald Trump took time out Friday afternoon to help unveil the new Space Force flag during an Oval Office ceremony — with no one wearing a mask.

As many have previously noted, the Space Force logo looks eerily similar to that of Star Trek’s Starfleet Command.

#BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump leads first unfurling the flag of the United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD).



The flag will stand in the Oval Office alongside other service branch flags. pic.twitter.com/rpReDs5fv5 May 15, 2020

During Friday’s event, Trump bragged about a “super-duper missile” being developed by the Space Force that is “17 times faster than what we have now.”

“A Pentagon spokesman was asked about the ‘super-duper missile’ during a subsequent press call and referred reporters back to the White House,” the Hill reports.

“Space is going to be the future, both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things,” Trump said. “And already, from what I’m hearing and based on reports, we’re now the leader in space.”

"I call it the super duper missile"



Trump explaining how he describes a missile being developed by the Space Force that is travels at a speed 17x faster than current missiles. pic.twitter.com/bFmJj2slIJ — Brian A. Cahn, MD (@brian_cahn) May 15, 2020

So I guess Melania designed the flag? #SpaceTrek pic.twitter.com/7Wli1AgOQm — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 15, 2020

it's a ripoff of the Starfleet Command logo from Star Trek https://t.co/C6zVU7tX0w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020

The space force flag was just unveiled.



We have a literal child running this country. pic.twitter.com/umbPHIqoQo — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 15, 2020