Two Weeks After Residents Flooded Bars, Wisconsin Sees Record Number of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Two weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, the state saw a record number of COVID-19 deaths and new cases on Wednesday.

The court’s May 13 decision prompted residents to flood bars — with many not wearing masks or social distancing — after the Tavern League of Wisconsin instructed members to feel free to “OPEN IMMEDIATELY!”

“We’re going to have more cases, we’re going to have more deaths, and it’s a sad occasion for the state,” Evers told MSNBC in response to the court’s decision. “We’re the Wild West. There are no rules, no regulations.”

Yahoo News reports: The state reported 599 new known COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 22 known deaths, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, the highest recorded daily rise since the pandemic began there. … The previous record in new coronavirus cases was 528 the week prior. … Some local officials, including those in Milwaukee and Madison, have since instituted their own regulations.

More from ABC 9: State health officials said it was not clear if the stay home order being overturned on May 13 caused the spike in cases. Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday he cannot issue a mandate, but he can issue a plea: “One of the most important things you can do to help others is to wear a mask or other face covering in public. Wearing a mask shouldn’t be a political statement. It isn’t controversial, and it’s not hard to do,” he said.

NBC 15 notes that the trend continued with the release of Thursday’s data.