75-Year-Old Buffalo Activist Shoved to Ground by Police Has Fractured Skull, Still Unable to Walk

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old social justice activist brutally assaulted by police in Buffalo earlier this month, has a fractured skull and is still unable to walk, according to a statement from his lawyer.

Said the statement, provided to CNN: “I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured. While he is not able to walk yet, we were able to have a short conversation before he became too tired. He is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself.”

Gugino himself passed along a personal message: “I think it’s very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me.”

Last week, Trump attacked Gugino, suggesting that the longtime social justice activist was faking his fall to make the police look bad.

Tweeted Trump: “Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”