Anti-LGBT Georgia Republican Likely to Become 1st QAnon Follower in Congress: VIDEO

Marjorie Taylor Greene is poised to become the first QAnon believer in Congress after her first-place finish in a Georgia Republican primary this week.

The Washington Post reports: Greene would become the first member of Congress to have publicly espoused the views of QAnon, the extremist group that believes President Trump is quietly leading a revolution against the “deep state.” It maintains a baseless conspiracy theory that there is a secret pedophile operation run by the nation’s most prominent people, particularly those within the Democratic Party. “The Chinese propagandists at the Washington Post are attacking me the same way they attack Donald Trump, and other conservatives,” Greene said in an emailed statement. “Northwest Georgians are proud, conservative America-loving patriots. … I won’t let them be bullied by the hate America leftists at the Washington Post.” … Trump has never specifically referenced his QAnon supporters but has over the years elevated their tweets and slogans. Supporters have attended his rallies holding signs and wearing shirts with QAnon symbols.

In a 2017 YouTube video (above), Greene said: “Q is a patriot. He is someone that very much loves his country, and he’s on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump. I’m very excited about that now there’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it.”

ANTIFA has declared war on our country.@realDonaldTrump responded by declaring them a domestic terrorist organization.



Here’s my message to ANTIFA terrorists:



Stay the HELL out of NW Georgia.



You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses, or destroy our homes. pic.twitter.com/kBMh87G1ap — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 2, 2020

More from the Daily Beast: Greene’s wild worldviews don’t stop at QAnon. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, she rose to prominence on the right after recording a series of videos in which she confronted various liberals reviled by Trump supporters. In one popular video, Greene visited the congressional office of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and repeated an unproven claim that Omar illegally married her own brother. She may soon be able to just walk down the halls to confront Omar rather than tote a videocamera with her to the Capitol. In another video, Greene pursued Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg in the street outside in Washington, saying in her video that Hogg is a “coward” with “George Soros funding.” Greene earned headlines and social-media attention last week with a campaign ad (above) in which she wielded an AR-15 rifle and warned left-wing antifascist “antifa” demonstrators to “stay the hell out of northwest Georgia.” “You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses, or destroy our homes,” Greene said in the ad.

Greene has also campaigned against Drag Queen Story Time in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports: Greene, who has opposed the trans community publicly on Facebook and “liked” the anti-LGBT hate group MassResistance, took things a step further in April at a “Drag Queen Story Time” event at an Alpharetta library. Days beforehand, Greene posted on Facebook, “Trans does not mean gender change, it just means a gender refusal and gender pretending! Truth is truth, it is not a choice!!!” Greene sat through the library event before apparently secretly recording audio of her confrontation with the assistant manager. She demanded an explanation of why the library hosted an event that went against her personal beliefs as a taxpayer.