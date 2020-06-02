Australia Launches Investigation After Brutal Police Attack on Journalists for Trump’s Photo Op: WATCH

Australia is launching an investigation after 7 News Australia reporter Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers were brutally attacked by police officers in Lafayette Park across from the White House as they cleared the way for Donald Trump to cross the street for a photo op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
9News reports: “Footage shows Mr Myers being hit with a riot shield and then punched in the face, and as the pair move back Ms Brace is struck with a police truncheon. The pair both repeatedly identified themselves as members of the media. Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to President Donald Trump this morning, prior to the assault. It is understood that upon learning of the incident, Mr Morrison asked the Australian Embassy in Washington to investigate the circumstances around the footage.”