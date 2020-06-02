Carole Baskin Awarded Control of Joe Exotic’s Former Zoo

Tiger King / Netflix

A federal judge on Monday awarded control of Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s former Oklahoma zoos to Exotic’s rival Carole Baskin.

Courthouse News reports: “U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk in Oklahoma City ruled the Tampa-based Big Cat Rescue ‘has sufficiently traced funds to allow for the imposition of a constructive trust’ under state law regarding the 16.4-acre Wynnewood property formerly owned by Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage aka Exotic. … Big Cat Rescue sued Exotic’s mother Shirley M. Schreibvogel in 2016, claiming fraudulent transfer of the property featured in Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ docuseries.”

CN adds: “Big Cat Rescue is also awarded control of several cars and cabins on the property. Judge Palk further ordered the defendants to require their current zoo operator tenant to leave within 120 days and remove all the zoo animals on the property.”

Exotic is currently serving a 22 year prison sentence.