FOX News Guest Tells Laura Ingraham That Black Lives Matter is Using African-Americans as a Shield to Advance the LGBT Agenda: WATCH

Niger Innis, the National Spokesperson for the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and executive director of Tea Party Forward, explained to FOX News host Laura Ingraham that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization using African-Americans as a shield to push the LGBT agenda and destroy “traditional” families.

Said Innis: “The BLM movement was founded by Alicia Garza and other co-founders that were promoting a hard Marxist and LGBT agenda. A gay agenda. And look, I don’t have a problem with people exercising their first amendment rights – but I’ll be goddamned if you use the suffer and misery of black Americans and our legacy to the United States of America as your shield and use us as cannon fodder when your agenda really has not a damn thing to do with saving black lives. If you look at their agenda, defunding the police, that would put black lives in danger! They have as a part of their platform on their own website, that ‘we want to disrupt – disrupt! – the western prescribed nuclear family.’ And we all know that African-Americans that are doing well are best when they come out of a traditional nuclear family.”

Said Ingraham: “I have not been aware of the LGBTQ connection at all.”

Replied Innis: “Yeah!”

Fox News guest says that Black Lives Matter is pushing a "gay agenda" and that they're placing "black lives in danger" because they want to "disrupt the Western prescribed nuclear family" pic.twitter.com/NRSqT8h4Sr June 9, 2020

Luckily I’m already queer so I got to skip right ahead to acknowledging that Black lives matter. https://t.co/U541xfCwoo — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) June 9, 2020