DACA, Dr. Fauci, Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom, Gays for Trump, Ian Holm, Andrew Sullivan, Raven-Symoné, Alicia Keys, BTS, Bob Dylan: HOT LINKS

SORE LOSER: Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

…ruling & request of yesterday. I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate – They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can’t make DACA citizens. They gained nothing! @DHSgov — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

CHEATER IN CHIEF: Trump says mail-in voting could cost him reelection. “My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits,” Trump said. “We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don’t win those lawsuits, I think — I think it puts the election at risk.”

‘MANIPULATED MEDIA’: Trump Posts Faked Videos Claiming To Absolve Himself Of Racism Right Before Juneteenth

DOCTOR KNOWS BEST: Fauci warns of ‘anti-science bias’ being a problem in US

Dr. Fauci: “One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there’s a combination of an anti-science bias that people are for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable they just don't believe science”pic.twitter.com/bDWsaZeRRD — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 18, 2020

RON THE CON: Florida gov blames coronavirus rise on ‘overwhelmingly Hispanic’ workers

NEBRASKA: Nebraska Governor Says Local Governments Won’t Receive Coronavirus Funding If They Require Masks

CALIFORNIA: California Gov. Newsom Makes Face Masks Mandatory Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

NEW YORK: Cuomo executive order would revoke liquor licenses for reopening violations at bars, restaurants

HORROR SHOW: AMC theaters won’t require masks, do not ‘want to be drawn into a political controversy’

MASK MARTYR OF THE DAY:

An anti-mask protestor tried to shop today at Crossroads Trading consignment store in Costa Mesa (a city in Orange County, CA still requiring masks in public spaces). Knowing she’d have a fight, she had her camera rolling. pic.twitter.com/4EY8R2CLvh — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) June 18, 2020

PORTLAND: Protesters topple George Washington statue on the eve of Juneteenth

The George Washington statue on NE Sandy in #Portland #Oregon has been pulled down and vandalized. Portland Police officers inspected the damage. Someone left a note and a few dollars on it next to the spray painted bronze. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/e5LYbDtvMa — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) June 19, 2020

ULTIMATUM: SEC to Mississippi: Change the flag, or risk losing host rights for championship events.

RIP: ‘Lord of the Rings’ & ‘Alien’ Star Ian Holm Dies at 88

ANDREW SULLIVAN: When Is It Time to Claim Victory in the Gay Rights Struggle?. Every single goal the gay-rights movement set out to achieve in my lifetime has now been won. Gays can marry; we can serve our country openly with pride; we are categorically protected from discrimination in employment and public accommodations in every state.

NOT THE ONION: Gay Trump supporters complain about Supreme Court giving them more rights

NEW NORMAL: How COVID Has Changed Gay Men’s Sex Lives

FINALLY: Irvine’s 30-year-old anti-gay rights law may be on its way out

SURPRISE!: Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Pearman-Maday in Intimate Wedding

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

REVIEW: Bob Dylan Has Given Us One of His Most Timely Albums Ever With ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Alicia Keys, “Perfect Way to Die”

Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn’t even make sense. ⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Just like it doesn’t make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence. ⁣⁣ — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 19, 2020

NEW SONG OF THE DAY II: BTS, “Stay Gold”

FRIDAY FUR: Bernardo Sanchez