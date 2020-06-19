Towleroad Gay News

DACA, Dr. Fauci, Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom, Gays for Trump, Ian Holm, Andrew Sullivan, Raven-Symoné, Alicia Keys, BTS, Bob Dylan: HOT LINKS

SORE LOSER: Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

CHEATER IN CHIEF: Trump says mail-in voting could cost him reelection. “My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits,” Trump said. “We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don’t win those lawsuits, I think — I think it puts the election at risk.”

‘MANIPULATED MEDIA’: Trump Posts Faked Videos Claiming To Absolve Himself Of Racism Right Before Juneteenth

DOCTOR KNOWS BEST: Fauci warns of ‘anti-science bias’ being a problem in US

RON THE CON: Florida gov blames coronavirus rise on ‘overwhelmingly Hispanic’ workers

NEBRASKA: Nebraska Governor Says Local Governments Won’t Receive Coronavirus Funding If They Require Masks

CALIFORNIA: California Gov. Newsom Makes Face Masks Mandatory Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

NEW YORK: Cuomo executive order would revoke liquor licenses for reopening violations at bars, restaurants

HORROR SHOW: AMC theaters won’t require masks, do not ‘want to be drawn into a political controversy’

MASK MARTYR OF THE DAY:

PORTLAND: Protesters topple George Washington statue on the eve of Juneteenth

ULTIMATUM: SEC to Mississippi: Change the flag, or risk losing host rights for championship events.

RIP: ‘Lord of the Rings’ & ‘Alien’ Star Ian Holm Dies at 88

ANDREW SULLIVAN: When Is It Time to Claim Victory in the Gay Rights Struggle?. Every single goal the gay-rights movement set out to achieve in my lifetime has now been won. Gays can marry; we can serve our country openly with pride; we are categorically protected from discrimination in employment and public accommodations in every state. 

NOT THE ONION: Gay Trump supporters complain about Supreme Court giving them more rights

NEW NORMAL: How COVID Has Changed Gay Men’s Sex Lives

FINALLY: Irvine’s 30-year-old anti-gay rights law may be on its way out

SURPRISE!: Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Pearman-Maday in Intimate Wedding

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

REVIEW: Bob Dylan Has Given Us One of His Most Timely Albums Ever With ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Alicia Keys, “Perfect Way to Die”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY II: BTS, “Stay Gold”

FRIDAY FUR: Bernardo Sanchez

