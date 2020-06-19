Matt Gaetz Complains About ‘Gay Shaming Smear’ After Revealing 19-Year-Old ‘Son,’ But Twitter Isn’t Having It

Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz took to Twitter on Friday to respond to one of many social-media users who’ve suggested the 19-year-old “son” he shockingly revealed Thursday — Nestor Galban — is in fact a gay love interest.

Ive honestly never understood this gay shaming smear.



Are you saying being gay is something to be ashamed of? I’m not gay, but I don’t think it would be if I were.



How do gay people feel when a straight person is accused of being gay as some sort of dig?



The New Woke is mean. https://t.co/E3la978ZSA — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 19, 2020

“Thanks for coming out on Twitter @mattgaetz well done,” Twitter user “We stand with Joe Biden” wrote above a “Happy Pride” GIF, in response to Gaetz’s stunning revelation about Galban on Thursday.

“Ive [SIC] honestly never understood this gay shaming smear,” Gaetz responded. “Are you saying being gay is something to be ashamed of? I’m not gay, but I don’t think it would be if I were. How do gay people feel when a straight person is accused of being gay as some sort of dig? The New Woke is mean.”

Here’s how “New Woke” Twitter responded:

It’s not gay smearing. It’s hypocrisy smearing. — @SMThomas727 (@SMThomas727) June 19, 2020

We only give shit to republican politicians who aren’t true to themselves.



They are the most dangerous. — Chris Bence (@CSBence) June 19, 2020

Gay pride virtue signalling is kinda weak woke too though. — LA Prairie (@SKLA_PRAIRIE) June 19, 2020

Nothing unsettling about a 31-year old single man having a secret 12-year old “son” he doesn’t speak about until he’s over the age of 18 (then proceeds to use as a political prop). Nothing disconcerting about that at all. — The D-Pad #BlackLivesMatter (@downrightdpad) June 19, 2020

You have a 0% voting record from the HRC, and have voted against gay rights every chance you get. Spare us the theatrics. — Noel Sebastián (@ns_arroyo) June 19, 2020

Love how they use it as a sword and a shield. — King 👑 (@KingCryptooo) June 19, 2020

Cue the faux self victimization — Chunky Cat (@Chunky_Cat_) June 19, 2020

Congrats on coming out of the closet! Happy Pride! pic.twitter.com/RMqpUnmzAC — John Roby (@jonny_roby) June 19, 2020