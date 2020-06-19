Towleroad Gay News

Matt Gaetz Complains About ‘Gay Shaming Smear’ After Revealing 19-Year-Old ‘Son,’ But Twitter Isn’t Having It

Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz took to Twitter on Friday to respond to one of many social-media users who’ve suggested the 19-year-old “son” he shockingly revealed Thursday — Nestor Galban — is in fact a gay love interest.

“Thanks for coming out on Twitter @mattgaetz well done,” Twitter user “We stand with Joe Biden” wrote above a “Happy Pride” GIF, in response to Gaetz’s stunning revelation about Galban on Thursday.

“Ive [SIC] honestly never understood this gay shaming smear,” Gaetz responded. “Are you saying being gay is something to be ashamed of? I’m not gay, but I don’t think it would be if I were. How do gay people feel when a straight person is accused of being gay as some sort of dig? The New Woke is mean.”

Here’s how “New Woke” Twitter responded:

