NJ Trump Supporters Fired, Suspended from Jobs After Sickening George Floyd Murder Reenactment: WATCH

Two New Jersey Trump supporters whose sickening George Floyd murder reenactment went viral on Monday have been fired and suspended from their jobs.

Just would like to speak about how disgusting, racist and evil people can genuinely be. Couple of Franklinville trump supporters mocking the tragedy of George Floyd. Twitter, do your thing please. This is unacceptable and disturbing pic.twitter.com/rgX37UuUEX — Lexi Fagotti (@lexifagotti) June 8, 2020

Said the man with his knee on a mannequin’s neck: “You don’t comply, that’s what happens. You don’t comply, that’s what happens right here, look. He didn’t comply. He didn’t comply. If he would’ve complied, it wouldn’t have happened.”

It’s not my video but I just have to spread this thing… this was today in Franklinville, NJ. He works at Fedex. pic.twitter.com/zjlsj5nlOY — Marayyyyyy (@_manyiagbor) June 9, 2020

One of the men, identified as Joseph DeMarco was a New Jersey corrections officer. He was suspended.

The other man worked for FedEx. He was fired.

FedEx released a statement: “FedEx holds its team members to a high standard of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in this video. The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx. A diverse and inclusive workforce is at the heart of our business, and we stand with those who support justice and equality.”